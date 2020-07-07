ROSEMONT, Ill. (WLS) -- Baseball is returning to Impact Field in suburban Rosemont starting Tuesday.
The Chicago Dogs announced they will play all 2020 home games at their award-winning ballpark.
Impact Field's gates will open on Tuesday, July 7 at 7:05 p.m. for a three-game homestand with the Milkmen.
The Dogs were originally slated to play home games at Franklin Field in Milwaukee but under Illinois' Phase 4 reopening guidelines outdoor spectator sports are allowed to resume with a 25% capacity limit.
Restore Illinois: 5-phase reopening plan by Governor Pritzker splits IL into 4 regions
Chicago Dogs owner Shawn Hunter stopped by ABC to talk about the stadium's plan for maintaining social distance and safety while enjoying America's favorite pastime.
Hunter said under Phase 4, the stadium can accommodate up to 1, 400 people and the tickets for Tuesday's game are already sold out.
According to Hunter, spectators will be required to spread out in the seats and maintain distaning guidelines within the stadium.
The Dogs will play 30 home games in Rosemont this season, which will end September 10.
"We're thrilled to be playing baseball, and especially in front of our fans at Impact Field," Chicago Dogs Owner Shawn Hunter said. "This positive news will help all of us kick off the summer celebration."
On June 12, the American Association of Independent Professional Baseball announced it would return with a 60-game season featuring six of the league's teams, hosting games in cities where local guidelines allow for fans.
For ticket information, fans can call the Chicago Dogs at 847-636-5450 or visit their website at thechicagodogs.com.
Illinois Reopening: Chicago Dogs to hold home opener at Impact Field Tuesday
CHICAGO DOGS BASEBALL
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News