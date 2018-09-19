Chicago hosts tennis greats for Laver Cup

Federer, Djokovic, McEnroe and Borg! Some of your favorite tennis greats are competing in the Laver Cup in Chicago this weekend.Team Europe will battle Team World for bragging rights at the United Center.The three-day tournament is named for tennis great Rod Laver of Australia. Laver holds 200 singles titles - the most in history.Scheduled to compete for Team Europe:Roger Federer - Switzerland - No. 2 ATP rankNovak Djokovic - Serbia - No. 3 ATP rankAlexander Zverev - Germany - No. 4 ATP rankGrigor Dimitrov - Bulgaria - No. 7 ATP rankDavid Goffin - Belgium - No. 11 ATP rankKyle Edmund - Great Britain - No. 16 ATP rankScheduled to compete for Team World:Kevin Anderson - South Africa - No. 9 ATP rankJohn Isner - USA - No. 10 ATP rankDiego Schwartzman - Argentina - No. 14 ATP rankJack Sock - USA - No. 17 ATP rankNick Kyrgios - Australia - No. 27 ATP rankFrances Tiafoe - USA - No. 40 ATP rankThe captains are Bjorn Borg for Team Europe and John McEnroe for Team World.This will be the first major pro-tennis event in Chicago since McEnroe defeated his brother, Patrick, at the 1991 Volvo Chicago Open.Laver and Laver Cup participants were welcomed to the city Wednesday at Millennium Park. The tournament will be held Friday through Sunday.