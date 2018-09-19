SPORTS

Chicago hosts tennis greats for Laver Cup

Chicago will host the second edition of the Laver Cup tennis tournament this weekend.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Federer, Djokovic, McEnroe and Borg! Some of your favorite tennis greats are competing in the Laver Cup in Chicago this weekend.

Team Europe will battle Team World for bragging rights at the United Center.

The three-day tournament is named for tennis great Rod Laver of Australia. Laver holds 200 singles titles - the most in history.

Scheduled to compete for Team Europe:

Roger Federer - Switzerland - No. 2 ATP rank
Novak Djokovic - Serbia - No. 3 ATP rank
Alexander Zverev - Germany - No. 4 ATP rank
Grigor Dimitrov - Bulgaria - No. 7 ATP rank

David Goffin - Belgium - No. 11 ATP rank
Kyle Edmund - Great Britain - No. 16 ATP rank

Scheduled to compete for Team World:

Kevin Anderson - South Africa - No. 9 ATP rank
John Isner - USA - No. 10 ATP rank
Diego Schwartzman - Argentina - No. 14 ATP rank

Jack Sock - USA - No. 17 ATP rank
Nick Kyrgios - Australia - No. 27 ATP rank
Frances Tiafoe - USA - No. 40 ATP rank

The captains are Bjorn Borg for Team Europe and John McEnroe for Team World.

This will be the first major pro-tennis event in Chicago since McEnroe defeated his brother, Patrick, at the 1991 Volvo Chicago Open.

Laver and Laver Cup participants were welcomed to the city Wednesday at Millennium Park. The tournament will be held Friday through Sunday.
