Chicago Sky attempting to set world record for largest multi-venue basketball clinic

The Chicago Sky is attempting to break the Guiness World Record for the largest ever multi-venue basketball clinic. (WLS)

History could be made at Soldier Field Sunday.

The Chicago Sky is attempting to break the Guiness World Record for the largest ever multi-venue basketball clinic.

All of this, going down at the Chicago Health and Fitness festival.

Chicago Sky Head coach Amber Stock and Siddiqu from Chicago Fit-4-Life joined ABC7 Sunday from Soldier Field.

For more information about the festival, visit www.chicagofit4life.com or http://sky.wnba.com/chicagofit/
