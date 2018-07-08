Chicago Sky attempting to set world record for largest multi-venue basketball clinic

History could be made at Soldier Field Sunday.
The Chicago Sky is attempting to break the Guiness World Record for the largest ever multi-venue basketball clinic.
All of this, going down at the Chicago Health and Fitness festival.
Chicago Sky Head coach Amber Stock and Siddiqu from Chicago Fit-4-Life joined ABC7 Sunday from Soldier Field.
For more information about the festival, visit www.chicagofit4life.com or http://sky.wnba.com/chicagofit/
