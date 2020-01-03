nfl

Cowboys to move on without Jason Garrett, source says

DALLAS, Texas -- Jason Garrett's time with the Dallas Cowboys is coming to an end.

A source told ESPN's Ed Werder that after showing an "abundance of care and respect" for Garrett, Jerry Jones and Stephen Jones have decided the coach will not be part of the organization moving forward.

According to multiple sources, the Joneses and Garrett did not have their scheduled meeting at The Star on Thursday after meeting on Monday and Tuesday without any resolution on the coach's status. Garrett's contract is set to expire on Jan. 14 and his status with the team has been an issue since last February when the Cowboys opted not to offer him an extension.

The Cowboys missed the playoffs in 2019 and finished 8-8 for the fourth time in Garrett's nine seasons as coach. He will finish as the second-longest tenured and second-most winningest coach in team history to Tom Landry with a record of 85-67, but he won just two playoff games and was unable to get past the divisional round.

Once the parting becomes official, the Cowboys will begin their first full-blown coaching search since Bill Parcells' retirement following the 2006 season. Before hiring Wade Phillips ahead of the 2007 season, the Cowboys cast a wide net in their interview process that included Garrett, Norv Turner, Mike Singletary, Jim Caldwell, Ron Rivera, Todd Bowles, Todd Haley and Tony Sparano.
