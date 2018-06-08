7 ON YOUR SIDELINE

Cross-country bike ride raises awareness for intellectual and developmental disability community

EMBED </>More Videos

Chicagoan Brennan Besser is biking from Seattle to New York to raise awarenesss for the intellectual and developmental disability community. (WLS)

The intellectual and developmental disability community is routinely underserved, but Chicagoan and Duke University basketball player Brennan Besser set out to change that.

Besser became aware of the challenges of living with these disabilities because his sister, Jacqueline, is a member of that community. To raise awareness, Besser is biking from Seattle to New York.

Besser said keeping his sister in mind gets him through the rough parts of the trip.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sports7 on your sidelinebikesdisabilitydisability issuesu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
7 ON YOUR SIDELINE
Homewood-Flossmoor players head to Softball Breakthrough Tournament
Leah Pritchett goes for 9th title at Route 66 NHRA Nationals
7 On Your Sideline: Jack Yurkanin
White Sox players team up with BAM students to visit Negro League Baseball Museum
More 7 on your sideline
SPORTS
Urban Meyer suspended for 3 football games by Ohio State
Cubs hope Hamels can be stopper vs. Reds
Daniel Murphy goes 2-for-5 from leadoff spot in Cubs debut
Cubs break out of offensive funk in 8-2 win over Tigers
Homer-happy White Sox visit Tigers
More Sports
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
WATCH LIVE: Closing arguments for Mickiael Ward in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
Man charged in 2 Near North Side sex assaults
'Nobody saw a difference' in Mollie Tibbetts suspect
Kroger-owned stores, including Mariano's, to phase out plastic bags
Ex-Michigan State gymnastics coach Kathie Klages charged in Nassar case
Urban Meyer suspended for 3 football games by Ohio State
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
Show More
Ed King, Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist, dies at 68
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
Fatal hit-and-run at Division, Cicero under investigation
Little girl sings lullaby to her sleepy kitty
Elkhart, Ind. woman charged with supporting ISIS
More News