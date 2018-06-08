The intellectual and developmental disability community is routinely underserved, but Chicagoan and Duke University basketball player Brennan Besser set out to change that.
Besser became aware of the challenges of living with these disabilities because his sister, Jacqueline, is a member of that community. To raise awareness, Besser is biking from Seattle to New York.
Besser said keeping his sister in mind gets him through the rough parts of the trip.
Cross-country bike ride raises awareness for intellectual and developmental disability community
7 ON YOUR SIDELINE
More 7 on your sideline
SPORTS
More Sports
Top Stories