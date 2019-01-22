SPORTS

Double amputee overcomes challenges to bowl perfect game

Dozens gathered behind double amputee Ricky Rader as he approached the lane, just one strike away from a perfect game.

A bowler in Mississippi is inspiring others after bowling his first perfect game since both of his legs were amputated nine years ago.

According to ABC affiliate WLOX, Ricky Rader spent years perfecting his skills and has bowled a total of 23 perfect games.

But nearly a decade after losing both legs due to an infection, Rader made his return to bowling - this time with two prosthetic legs.

His perseverance paid off earlier this month. Dozens gathered behind him as he approached the lane, just one strike away from a perfect game.

He nailed it - and now he plans to keep working to get better at the game he loves.
