Double amputee overcomes challenges to bowl perfect game

A bowler in Mississippi is inspiring others after bowling his first perfect game since both of his legs were amputated nine years ago.According to ABC affiliate WLOX , Ricky Rader spent years perfecting his skills and has bowled a total of 23 perfect games.But nearly a decade after losing both legs due to an infection, Rader made his return to bowling - this time with two prosthetic legs.His perseverance paid off earlier this month. Dozens gathered behind him as he approached the lane, just one strike away from a perfect game.He nailed it - and now he plans to keep working to get better at the game he loves.