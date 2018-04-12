HOCKEY

Edison Park school raises money for Humboldt Broncos' families

EMBED </>More Videos

A show of support from hockey fans stretches far beyond the small Canadian community of Humboldt. (WLS)

Jesse Kirsch
CHICAGO (WLS) --
A show of support from hockey fans stretches far beyond the small Canadian community of Humboldt, which was shaken just days ago by a horrific auto crash that killed 15, including members of its youth hockey team the Humboldt Broncos. Here in Chicago, an Edison Park community is raising money for the victims' families.

"My mom said 'how would you feel if that was you and your teammates on a bus,'" said St. Juliana School second-grader Conor McAullife of the school-wide event, Thursday.

Students had the option to wear hockey gear instead of their school uniforms if they donated at least a dollar. In total, the school raised over $1,100, according to the school principal, Margie Marshall.

"It hits home for them that this could happen anywhere," she said of her school's community, which includes several hockey players.

"They lost a lot of their friends and their families are really sad probably," reflected fourth-grader Joe Gariti.

The outpouring of support stretches from the NHL to amateur hockey lovers using #PutoutYourSticks to let the people of Humboldt know everyone is on their team.

All of the money collected at St. Juliana School is being donated to a GoFundMe page supporting the Humboldt Broncos' families in their time of need.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsbus crashfundraiserhockeynhlChicago BlackhawksChicagoEdison Park
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HOCKEY
Adam Boqvist not letting dyslexia get in the way of NHL dreams
Blackhawks tickets for 2018-19 season on sale Monday
Public visitation for former Blackhawk Stan Mikita held at United Center
Daily Herald: Blackhawks' Stan Mikita memorial
Chicago Wolves to celebrate 25th anniversary
More hockey
SPORTS
LaVar Ball discusses Junior Basketball Association game in Chicago
Urban Meyer suspended for 3 football games by Ohio State
Cubs hope Hamels can be stopper vs. Reds
Daniel Murphy goes 2-for-5 from leadoff spot in Cubs debut
Cubs break out of offensive funk in 8-2 win over Tigers
More Sports
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
Closing arguments end for Mickiael Ward in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
Teacher pens back-to-school rap to inspire students
10K free shoes in Englewood: Rapper hosts 'Anti-Bait Truck' giveaway
WSJ: National Enquirer publisher David Pecker granted immunity in Cohen investigation
Armed suspect fires gunshot during Elgin bank robbery
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
Show More
Man charged in 2 Near North Side sex assaults
Kroger-owned stores, including Mariano's, to phase out plastic bags
Man fatally struck in West Humboldt Park
Elkhart, Ind. woman charged with supporting ISIS
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
More News