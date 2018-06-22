SPORTS

Fallen CFD diver Juan Bucio's sons deliver game ball at White Sox game

(Courtesy the Chicago White Sox)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Joshua and Jacob Bucio, sons of Chicago Fire Department Diver Juan Bucio, who died during a water rescue in the Chicago River, delivered the game ball at the White Sox game Friday night.

Bucio died in late May while trying to rescue a missing boater who had gone overboard on the South Branch of the Chicago River. The firefighter and veteran member of the dive team was laid to rest on June 4.

He is survived by his sons Joshua, 10, and Jacob, 7. The Chicago White Sox invited them onto the field Friday night before their game against the Oakland Athletics.

