Sports

Friday Flyover: Plainfield South High School

PLAINFIELD, Ill. (WLS) -- This week, we feature Plainfield South High School on ABC7's Friday Flyover, celebrating high school sports!

PHOTOS: Friday Flyover



PSHS Fast Facts
-Opened in 2001
-2500 students
-26 Advanced Placement & 18 Dual Credit classes
-30 athletic programs

- Over 1300 students, or more than half of our student population are involved in our athletic programs

PHOTOS: Plainfield South High School 5552539


Titles and Awards -
-SPC Conference Titles: 30

-IHSA Regional Titles: 13
-IHSA Sectional Titles: 4
-IHSA TEAM RUNNER UP - 1 (2019 Cheer)
-IHSA Team STATE CHAMPION - 1 (2010 Bowling)
-IHSA Individual State Titles: 2
