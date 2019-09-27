Friday Flyover: Plainfield South High School

PLAINFIELD, Ill. (WLS) -- This week, we feature Plainfield South High School on ABC7's Friday Flyover, celebrating high school sports!PSHS Fast Facts-Opened in 2001-2500 students-26 Advanced Placement & 18 Dual Credit classes-30 athletic programs- Over 1300 students, or more than half of our student population are involved in our athletic programsTitles and Awards --SPC Conference Titles: 30-IHSA Regional Titles: 13-IHSA Sectional Titles: 4-IHSA TEAM RUNNER UP - 1 (2019 Cheer)-IHSA Team STATE CHAMPION - 1 (2010 Bowling)-IHSA Individual State Titles: 2