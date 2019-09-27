PLAINFIELD, Ill. (WLS) -- This week, we feature Plainfield South High School on ABC7's Friday Flyover, celebrating high school sports!
PSHS Fast Facts
-Opened in 2001
-2500 students
-26 Advanced Placement & 18 Dual Credit classes
-30 athletic programs
- Over 1300 students, or more than half of our student population are involved in our athletic programs
Titles and Awards -
-SPC Conference Titles: 30
-IHSA Regional Titles: 13
-IHSA Sectional Titles: 4
-IHSA TEAM RUNNER UP - 1 (2019 Cheer)
-IHSA Team STATE CHAMPION - 1 (2010 Bowling)
-IHSA Individual State Titles: 2
Friday Flyover: Plainfield South High School
