Glenbrook South Titans set eyes on school record this season

GLENVIEW, Ill. (WLS) -- The Glenbrook South Titans are on pace to set a school record for wins this season.Dom Martinelli, a 6-foot-4-inch guard who's also a Division 1 recruit, has led the Titans to a 13-2 start this season. Martinelli averaged over 24 points a game last year.Martinelli's coach Phil Ralston calls him one of the best players in the state."I'm just trying to trust all the hard work I've put in the off-season," Martinelli said "Just all the days, lot of mornings, lot of late nights so, just been trusting what I've been doing the past couple of weeks, past couple of months. Especially in the off-season. And also trusting Coach. He's put in great game plan every game for me to flourish offensively and defensively as a team."Ralston called Martinelli a "tremendous leader by example.""He's the first kid in the gym and the last kid to leave the gym," Ralston said. "There have been some nights where I've had to kick him out of the gym and say, 'Come on, it's time to go home now.' Those are the types of kids that you love to coach."Martinelli said the team knows that breaking their school record is within reach."We want to re-write our own history here and at Glenbrook South. It's my last year here so the seniors really want to show what the senior class can do so it would be something really big to change the culture here at Glenbrook South," Martinelli said.