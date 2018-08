Starting Thursday is the Softball Breakthrough Tournament in Compton, California.The camp with help from Major League Baseball is designed to promote softball as a collegiate option for girls.Approximately 60 girls from all over the country are invited and get coaching from Jennie Finch and others.Two young ladies from Homewood-Floosmoor will be making this trip. Eleanor McBride and Alyssa Humphrey who were really looking forward to this great opportunity.