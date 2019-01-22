7 ON YOUR SIDELINE

Morgan Park boys basketball team surges behind Adam Miller

EMBED </>More Videos

Led by a steller back court of Marcus Watson Jr and Adam Miller the Morgan Park Mustangs are 18-3 and ranked 4th in the latest Sun Times Basketball Super 25 poll.

Larry Snyder
CHICAGO (WLS) --
The Morgan Park boys basketball team is on a roll. Led by a stellar back court of Marcus Watson, Jr., and Adam Miller, the Mustangs are 18-3 and ranked 4th in the latest Sun Times Basketball Super 25 poll.

Miller is on everyone's list to be recruited. The 6 ft. 3 in. tall point guard has had offers from Illinois, Northwestern and Kansas, to name a few. He's trying to have the same kind of success as his teammate from last year, the Illini's Ayo Dosunmu.

"It's kind of like a big brother-like status," Miller said. "I see people coming thru here and doing it so why can't I do it. I'm going to try and come out every night and perform on that big stage and when I get there I'm just going to have to perform. Hopefully I can get where I want to go."
"Adam Miller, I call the best player in the country," said Nick Irvin, Morgan Park head coach. "He's going to be an NBA player at the end of the day. He's just trying to get better every day and work on his craft and making sure he's with his teammates all the time. He's probably one of the most humblest guys I ever coached. He's very humble. With him and Marcus together I think I have the best back court in the country.

"Elevating my game every day and I feel like i'm getting stronger and my games been picking up. Every piece of my game I'm just getting better at and being better on the court. And hopefully that will set me straight for the future," said Miller.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportshigh schoolhigh school sportsbasketball7 on your sidelineChicagoMorgan Park
(Copyright ©2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
7 ON YOUR SIDELINE
Mother McAuley hopes to add state basketball title
Game of the Week: Crete-Monee vs. Richards
Marist High School girls' volleyball team digs for greatness
State champions collide Saturday at Gately Stadium
More 7 on your sideline
SPORTS
Rockets deal Carmelo Anthony and cash to Bulls
Hawks stand in way as Bulls eye rare winning streak
Double amputee overcomes challenges to bowl perfect game
Cristiano Ronaldo pleads guilty to tax fraud
More Sports
Top Stories
Orland Park mall shooting: Police search for suspect
LIVE RADAR: Snow, freezing rain to impact PM rush hour in Chicago area, Wisconsin
Chris Brown, 2 others arrested for aggravated rape
SEE INSIDE: Judge orders clean-up, new restrictions at R Kelly's studio
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
Homes used by Gary serial killer to be demolished
Brookfield Zoo animals enjoy repurposed holiday trees and snow
Blue Island hit-and-run that killed boy, 11, in 2005 remains unsolved
Family of comatose woman who gave birth: 'She has feelings'
Show More
Body found frozen in Morton Grove identified
Uber driver struggles with passenger who grabs at wheel
What Oscar nominees had to say about their films
More News