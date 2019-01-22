Morgan Park boys basketball team surges behind Adam Miller

The Morgan Park boys basketball team is on a roll. Led by a stellar back court of Marcus Watson, Jr., and Adam Miller, the Mustangs are 18-3 and ranked 4th in the latest Sun Times Basketball Super 25 poll.Miller is on everyone's list to be recruited. The 6 ft. 3 in. tall point guard has had offers from Illinois, Northwestern and Kansas, to name a few. He's trying to have the same kind of success as his teammate from last year, the Illini's Ayo Dosunmu."It's kind of like a big brother-like status," Miller said. "I see people coming thru here and doing it so why can't I do it. I'm going to try and come out every night and perform on that big stage and when I get there I'm just going to have to perform. Hopefully I can get where I want to go.""Adam Miller, I call the best player in the country," said Nick Irvin, Morgan Park head coach. "He's going to be an NBA player at the end of the day. He's just trying to get better every day and work on his craft and making sure he's with his teammates all the time. He's probably one of the most humblest guys I ever coached. He's very humble. With him and Marcus together I think I have the best back court in the country."Elevating my game every day and I feel like i'm getting stronger and my games been picking up. Every piece of my game I'm just getting better at and being better on the court. And hopefully that will set me straight for the future," said Miller.