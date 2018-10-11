Notre Dame Prep senior runs for 244 yards, leads Dons to win

Last week, senior Ty Gavin of Notre Dame Prep in Niles had a game to remember against rival St. Patrick.As a running back, the 5-foot-11, 185-pound Gavin ran 28 times for 244 yards.On defense, the two-way player at free safety also picked off two passes giving him four for the season.The Notre Dame Prep Dons won 41-20.He has helped lead the Dons to a 6-1 record as they hope to make a playoff run this season.Gavin currently has one Division I offer.This week Ty Gavin is our focus on 7 on your Sideline.