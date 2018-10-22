7 ON YOUR SIDELINE

Oak Forest football coach retires after 22 seasons

On Friday Oak Forest head football coach Brian McDonough coached his last game after 22 seasons for the Raiders.

OAK FOREST, Ill. (WLS) --
On Friday Oak Forest head football coach Brian McDonough coached his last game after 22 seasons for the Raiders. McDonough led Oak Forest to 19 winning seasons in 22 years, and advanced twice to the Class 6A state semifinals.All the players wore his name on the back of their jerseys Friday to honor the coach. The coach got a chance to speak to the students and parents one last time before the game.
