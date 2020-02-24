Sports

Kobe Bryant custom made tribute casket features 5 replica NBA Finals trophies

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. -- A North Carolina man created an honorary casket for Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and the seven other people who died in the January helicopter crash.

Fletcher Collins, of Bladen County, owns Glorious Custom Designs. He said a friend of Kobe reached out to him and requested the casket.

It is themed in Lakers purple and gold. It features pictures of Kobe, Gianna and Lakers fans. It also has a replica of the Lakers basketball court adorned with five Larry O'Brien NBA Championship Trophies--the same number of NBA titles Kobe won during his career.



A public memorial service is being held Monday in Los Angeles for Kobe and Gianna. Collins' casket is at that memorial.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsnckobe bryantkobe bryantfuneral
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Jussie Smollett pleads not guilty to new charges in connection with alleged Chicago attack
Chicago Weather: Up to 8 inches of snow possible from winter storm this week
LIVE: Thousands gather in LA for Kobe, Gianna Bryant memorial
Weinstein guilty of criminal sex act, 3rd-degree rape
Vanessa Bryant files wrongful death lawsuit over helicopter crash
22 shot, 5 fatally, in Chicago weekend shootings
How to take advantage of low airfare costs this spring
Show More
Calumet Park carjacking leads to Dan Ryan chase, 2nd carjacking
How to avoid pesky robocalls
Which is cheaper in Chicago, Uber, Lyft or taxi?
Mike Bloomberg's campaign office vandalized in Edgewater on North Side: police
Chicago's new labor office seeks to expose hidden patterns of workplace abuse
More TOP STORIES News