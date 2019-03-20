Sneak Peek: 2019 Season White Sox Menu

Chicago -- The 2019 baseball season means so much more than just peanuts and cracker jacks. The White Sox are rolling out new options for hungry fans."Some of the fun foods we have from our caprese to the burgers, - triple play burger with fried bologna, bacon, secret sauce, caramelized onions, just having fun with the food," said Ron Krivosik, Vice President of Levy Restaurants.This season you could try 30 menu items and more than 100 drinks at Guaranteed Rate Field. Most of them can be found on the 100 section of the field and prices range between $7 and $12.New items on the menu include:- Boozy Hot Chocolate (Location: Sections 144 & 538)- Buffalo Chicken Fries (Location: Section 110)- Caprese Sandwich (Location: Xfinity Zone Carvery)- Dessert Sweet Potato Fries (Location: Section 110)- Greek Fries (Location: Section 110)- Nashville Hot Chicken (Location: Beggars Pizza Pub and Section 544)- Bacon Popcorn (Location: Revolution Brewing #SoxSocial Tap Room)- Bang Bang Chicken Salad (Location: Huntington Bank Stadium Club Bar)- Elote Nuggets (Location: Club Level)- Impossible Asian Appetizer Duo (Location: Diamond Suites)- Mozzarella and Heirloom Tomato Board (Location: Diamond Suites)- Triple Play Burger (Location: Huntington Bank Stadium Club Bar)Local restaurant, Antique Tacos will also have two taco stands set up up in Sections 109 and 137 all season.