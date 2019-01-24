SPORTS

Super Bowl 2019: Male Los Angeles Rams cheerleaders will make history

Male cheerleaders will be at the Super Bowl for the first time ever - and they'll be cheering on the Los Angeles Rams! (Good Morning America)

LOS ANGELES --
Male cheerleaders will be at the Super Bowl for the first time ever - and they'll be cheering on the Los Angeles Rams!

"I think we can both say we have both been reached out to by so many men that are so excited to try out, and not just men our age but young men trying out for their junior high school dance team or cheer team and high schools, and it's exciting to see society change a little bit," said Quinton Peron, a Los Angeles Rams cheerleader, on "Good Morning America" on Thursday.

"We are extremely excited to see what is going to happen next year," said Napoleon Jinnies, a fellow Los Angeles Rams cheerleader.

Jinnies and Peron made history when they became the first male cheerleaders in the NFL this season. The men say Los Angeles Rams fans are the best in the league.

MORE: Los Angeles Rams jerseys receive official Super Bowl patch
It's official! The Los Angeles Rams' jerseys have received the special Super Bowl patch on the shoulder.

Related Topics:
sportscheerleadinglos angeles ramsSuper Bowl 53footballnflNew England Patriots
(Copyright ©2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
