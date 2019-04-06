White Sox beat Seattle Mariners in Home Opener Friday

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5235152" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> White Sox senior director of PR Sheena Quinn joined ABC7 to talk about some new features at the ballpark, including new rooms designed to make the park more inclusive.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5235059" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The Chicago White Sox play their Home Opener Friday and will have a variety of new food options for fans to check out.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5208834" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> This season you could try several new menu items and more than 100 drinks at Guaranteed Rate Field.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5232931" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Laura Williams has attended 834 consecutive home games for the White Sox. And she plans to be at Friday's home opener.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- South side baseball is back with the Sox pulling out a win in their home opener against the Mariners."This is probably the best day of the year aside if you are making the playoffs because you get all the fanfare. You get to see old Sox legends come in. It is just a fun party," said Laura Williams, who has attended more than 800 games and hasn't missed a home game since 2008.The White Sox Home Opener against the Seattle Mariners kicked off Friday afternoon. Chicago Mayor-elect Lori Lightfoot threw out the first pitch.Reynold Lopez pitched for the Sox and Yusei Kikuchi started for the Mariners.Opening Day was rescheduled for Friday because of the weather, and fans were glad.Parking lots opened up early and fans started firing up those grills. For many on the South Side, Opening day is all about tradition."We go every year with my family so it's just a nice experience," said Sox fan Stefanie Klopak."I am a big Yoan Moncada fan. Not going to lie. Excited so see him. He has been doing awesome lately," said fellow Sox fan Mikayla Nava.New food, seating options and digital ticketing only welcome fans back to the ball park for the new season.Rebecca Spalding, an operations manager at Guarantee Rate Field, joined ABC7 Friday morning to talk about some of the new food options for fans this year, including boozy hot chocolate, dessert sweet potato fries and Nashville hot chicken.White Sox senior director of PR Sheena Quinn joined ABC7 to talk about some new features at the ballpark, including new rooms designed to make the park more inclusive.New at Guaranteed Rate Field this year is a sensory room with textured walls and specialized lighting to alleviate sensory overload and a mothers' nursing room will provide a clean space for nursing women.