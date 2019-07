EMBED >More News Videos An emotional Albert Almora Jr. said that he tried to keep his composure after he realized the foul ball hit the little girl, but he broke down during the inning.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Monday is the first home game for the Chicago White Sox since protective netting was extended at Guaranteed Rate Field.The extended netting runs from the ends of each dugout down to the foul poles on each side of the field. Monday night's game is against the Miami Marlins.On July 8, crews began installing the netting to run to the foul poles on each side of play. Plans to extend the netting were first announced on June 18. Before the 2018 season, every team extended the netting to the end of each dugout.