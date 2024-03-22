St. Bede school in Ingleside to close, Archdiocese of Chicago announces

St. Bede School in north suburban Ingleside, Illinois will shut down at the end of this school year, the Archdiocese of Chicago announced

St. Bede School in north suburban Ingleside, Illinois will shut down at the end of this school year, the Archdiocese of Chicago announced

St. Bede School in north suburban Ingleside, Illinois will shut down at the end of this school year, the Archdiocese of Chicago announced

St. Bede School in north suburban Ingleside, Illinois will shut down at the end of this school year, the Archdiocese of Chicago announced

INGLESIDE, Ill. (WLS) -- St. Bede School in north suburban Ingleside will shut down at the end of this school year, the Archdiocese of Chicago announced

The decision was made despite the community recently raising more than $500,000 to keep it open.

The schools pastor Rev. George Koeune said not enough students are enrolled for next year.

It had set a target of 182 students, but only 119 are registered.

SEE ALSO: Cicero, Berwyn Catholic schools to close at end of school year after state ends scholarship funding

Rev. Koeune said those who donated to save the school could either have their donation used to fund scholarships for St. Bede students to attend another Catholic school or they could ask to have their donations refunded.