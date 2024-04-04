Marmion Academy monk, charged with sex abuse, pleads guilty to battery: Kane County state's attorney

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A monk and former teacher at Marmion Academy initially charged with sexual abuse has pleaded guilty to battery, the Kane County State's Attorney's Office said Wednesday.

Joseph Charron, 68, pleaded guilty to aggravated battery.

He's also known as "Brother Andre."

Charron worked as a teacher at Marmion Academy, and lived on the Aurora campus for Roman Catholic high school boys.

He's been sentenced to 180 days behind bars and 30 months of probation.

Charron also has to undergo a sex offender evaluation.

Prosecutors said Charron made contacts of an insulting and provoking nature with a student, when the student was between the ages of 15 and 17.

Charron currently lives in Wisconsin, and received credit for nearly 700 days of home confinement, where he had been held since May 2022, the state's attorney's office said in a news release.