St. Patrick's Day Chicago: Trinity Irish Dancers find new ways to perform during COVID-19 pandemic

CHICAGO (WLS) -- For the second year in a row, St. Patrick's Day is looking a little different in Chicago. The big parades and events have been canceled.Normally, those are big performances for the Trinity Irish Dancers . This year, the dancers are doing some performances with social distancing and are offering virtual performances. They're also donating performances to healthcare workers.The Trinity Irish Dancers have been performing for nearly 40 years. This spring, they're offering virtual and in-person classes. There is rolling enrollment for beginner classes for dancers ages 3.5-10.You can find where the dancers are performing this spring on their events page