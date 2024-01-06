Stan's Donuts to celebrate 10 years in Chicago with first-ever 'Stan's Donut Fest' in River North

CHICAGO (WLS) -- This month, Stan's Donuts is celebrating 10 years in Chicago. To honor this milestone anniversary, Stan's is teaming up with River North Fests for their first-ever Stan's Donut Fest on Jan. 20.

Fans will have a chance to try exclusive donuts not found at Stan's locations, including fan favorites and some new flavors. General admission tickets include 12 Donut Tastings, photo ops, a live DJ, and a free $10 gift card to Stan's Donuts. Available donut flavors include Dreamsicle, Blue Velvet Coconut, Captain Crunch Bismark, Blueberry Fritter, Mini Olive Oil Le Stan, Lemon Pistachio, Tiramisu, Cookies and Cream OREO Donut, Snack Cake and more.

Owner and Chief Doughboy, Rich Labriola, visited ABC 7 for a delectable taste-test of what to expect. You can purchase tickets to Stan's Donut fest here.