Starved Rock's 2021 bald eagle watching event canceled; Rock Run Rookery Preserve open for visitors

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
LASALLE COUNTY, Ill. (WLS) -- Despite the eagle watching event held by the Illinois Audubon Society being canceled for this year, people can still visit Starved Rock State Park on their own time to for bird watching.

The annual Bald Eagle Watch Weekend was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

RELATED: Bird watchers flock to Lake Michigan during peak fall migration in Chicago area

There are also other places to spot birds in the Chicagoland area including the Rock Run Rookery Preserve in Joliet, where the bald eagle has been spotted many times, according to officials.

Visitors are still required to wear a mask despite being outdoors in case they cannot socially distance.
