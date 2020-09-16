Multiple injuries after crash involving state trooper in Plainfield

PLAINFIELD (WLS) -- Multiple vehicles were involved in a crash Wednesday in Plainfield, State Police said.A state trooper's vehicle was involved in the crash on I-55 near Route 30 in southwest suburban Plainfield, police said.The crash happened in the northbound lanes, police said.State Police said that there were injuries from the crash but did not have information on the extent.Chopper 7 was over the scene at 4 p.m. where traffic remained stagnant.Police have advised drivers to avoid the area.