State Street to light up for holiday season starting Tuesday

Chicago's State Street, that Great Street, will be lit up for the holiday season Tuesday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago State Street will be lit up for the holiday season starting Tuesday afternoon.

The lights along the whole street from Ida B. Wells to Wacker Drive will be switched on starting at about 4 p.m.

The holiday lights are a project of the Chicago Loop Alliance and State Street Special Service Area #1.

