Chicago COVID-19: Stay-at-home advisory takes effect Monday for city, Cook County with new restrictions on gatherings

Restaurants will remain open for outdoor dining and for takeout and delivery.
Local doctors are sounding the alarm as officials urge everyone to follow the new guidelines and do their part.
"The numbers are significantly worse. It's stark. I am very concerned," said Dr. Jay Bhatt of the Medical Home Network.
The latest concerns prompted Mayor Lightfoot to tweet that 1 in 18 Chicagoans have active COVID-19 infections as of Nov. 13.
1 in 18 Chicagoans have active COVID-19 infections as of Nov. 13.— Mayor Lori Lightfoot (@chicagosmayor) November 16, 2020
Wear your masks. Wash your hands. Watch your distance.
In Chicago and Cook County, residents are asked to stay at home as much as possible for the next 30 days, only leaving to go to work or school or for buying essential needs like food or medicine.
People are also asked not to have gatherings at home with anyone outside of your household, including for Thanksgiving, and to avoid all non-essential, out-of-state travel.
"Everyone wants to be with their families, their friends and their loved ones, particularly in the holiday season, but this season that could come at a significant cost," said Dr. Kiran Joshi with the Cook County Department of Public Health.
In addition to Chicago's Stay-at-Home Advisory, the city is imposing new restrictions on meetings and social events, limiting them to 10 people whether indoors or outdoors. This includes weddings, birthday parties and funerals. It does not apply to fitness clubs and retail stores, personal services and movie theaters.
Health officials say the way to celebrate safely is to do it virtually instead of gathering in person.
"The next few months, winter, the flu and COVID fatigue have the potential to truly create a catastrophe that could be avoided here," said Dr. Allison Arwady, commissioner of the Chicago Department of Public Health. "I am more worried about COVID right now than I have been since March."
Arwady said daily case counts, hospitalizations, the number of patients in ICU, and deaths have all tripled, and without bending the curve, Chicago is headed for catastrophe.
Lightfoot warned in the next seven weeks, the city could lose at least 1,000 more lives. Officials say that number could actually be closer to 1,800 people dead, according to some computer models.
This all comes as the holiday shopping season is about to get underway.
Eric Williams owns The Silver Room in Hyde Park. Although retailers can stay open, he's worried that shoppers will stay home.
"It is very critical for retailers right now going into the holiday season," he said. "A lot of us make up to 30% of our revenue over the next 45 days."
Health officials warn more restrictions could be on the way depending on the conditions over the next several weeks.
"We are starting with these measures. We are going to see how it goes and if we don't see a change then we consider other options," Dr. Joshi said.