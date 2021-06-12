CHICAGO (WLS) -- During summer, we all know it's important to stay hydrated.
Stephanie Mansour of Step It Up With Steph recommends drinking half your body weight in ounces of water a day.
She says tea and coconut water are other things you can drink. Just make sure there's no added sugars.
The food you eat can also have water in it.
RELATED: TikTok trend, dry scooping, could land you in the hospital... or worse
For fruits, peaches, oranges and melons all have high water content.
When it comes to vegetables, tomatoes, cucumbers, cauliflower and celery are all options.
Peppers also have high water content. She recommends using a pepper to make a sandwich. Instead of bread, try peppers.
How much water should I drink a day? Chicago health, fitness expert shares that and more
Healthy lunch ideas for weight loss: Try using a pepper instead of bread to make a sandwich
HEALTHY LIVING
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News