How to find healthy options while grocery shopping on a budget

A dietitian has shared tips on how to find healthy options while grocery shopping on a budget to help stay on New Year's health resolutions.

A dietitian has shared tips on how to find healthy options while grocery shopping on a budget to help stay on New Year's health resolutions.

A dietitian has shared tips on how to find healthy options while grocery shopping on a budget to help stay on New Year's health resolutions.

A dietitian has shared tips on how to find healthy options while grocery shopping on a budget to help stay on New Year's health resolutions.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- If you're trying to form some healthy habits in the new year, the best place to start may be at the grocery store.

A healthy shopping list doesn't have to break the bank.

Stefani Sassos, a registered dietitian and director of "Good Housekeeping's Nutrition Lab," joined ABC7 us live with some tips.

Shoppers should look through both the produce aisles and in the inner aisles and check the labels for nutrition values. A minimal ingredient list is a good indication that an item is more healthy for you, she said.

Healthy foods can be found at discount grocers, such as Aldi, for budget-friendly options.

Sassos said to make sure you check your pantry before making a shopping list to help save money. Plan out your week in advance to determine how many ingredients are needed,