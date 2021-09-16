america strong

Bears legend Steve 'Mongo' McMichael shares glimpse inside his ALS battle | America Strong

'You don't have to try to be courageous, you are. That's just inherently part of who I am.'
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Steve 'Mongo' McMichael shares glimpse inside brave battle with ALS

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Battling ALS is not a fight Chicago Bears legend Steve McMichael ever thought he would have to wage. But it's one he's taking on with the same determination and tenacity he brought to the football field for so many years.

Four years ago, the ALS Association of Greater Chicago awarded former NFL safety Steve Gleason the Grid Ironhorse Award as he battled the disease. McMichael accepted on Gleason's behalf, never believing the incurable disease would be his story, too.

"Look at me, and look at who I used to be," McMichael said. "Denying wanting to be the poster boy for this. This is not the legacy I wanted to leave."

McMichael became a fan favorite during 12 seasons with the Bears that included the '85 Super Bowl win, dismantling opposing quarterbacks with the same strength and intimidation he's now using to fight ALS.

"I've turned into, from the entertainer to, just somebody in the house, a fan," McMichael said. "I'm so glad football season's on. I get to sit here and watch games. You know, like, I'd taken for granted and wasn't watching the sport like I used to."

"Don't take for granted what you've got going on in your life right now," he added. "Because if you do later on in your life, you will look back and regret it. You know what invigorates me, from time to time some Bible quotations go across my mind. 'Thy will be done.' And, 'The Lord giveth and the Lord taketh away. Blessed be the name of the Lord.'"

On Saturday, Mongo will return to Soldier Field for the 20th annual ALS Walk For Life, where he will receive the Les Turner ALS Foundation's first-ever Courage Award.

"Oh my gosh, he's the most courageous person I think any of us know," his wife said. "He's the best. He's a super sweet guy."

"You don't have to try to be courageous, you are. That's just inherently part of who I am, you know," McMichael said. "I'm not going to go gently into that good night. Rage against the dying of the light. That's courage."

McMichael has been overwhelmed by the outpouring of compassion he's felt during his fight, and he couldn't financially do it without the support of both the NFL and the Bears.

But too many battle without that type of support, so he's asking you to join him this weekend on the lakefront. ABC7's own Phil Schwarz will emcee the ALS Walk For Life.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesschicagomuseum campuschicago bearsalsamerica strongals walk for lifesoldier field
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
AMERICA STRONG
Pa. professor goes viral for holding student's baby during class
'Pay what you can' pop-up bookstore opens in North Lawndale
High school coach leaves lasting legacy in community
TOP STORIES
Springfield grandmother's obituary takes aim at unvaccinated
Boyfriend now person of interest after woman disappears while on trip
Gigi's Playhouse namesake national anthem at White Sox game
Woman carjacked in Bucktown amid rash of crimes in area
Kane County man found justified in shooting of neighbor's dog
CPD investigating paintball attacks in Wicker Park, West Town
Chicago Weather: Sunny and pleasant Thursday
Show More
IL reports 4,194 COVID cases, 44 deaths
Are flood-damaged cars flooding the Chicago used car market?
Lake Zurich HS student in custody after posting social media threat
Lightfoot announces Pedro Martinez as new CPS CEO
Man dressed as Michael Myers arrested on TX beach
More TOP STORIES News