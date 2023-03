Steven Jiang, an 8th-grader from Whitney Young, is the winner of the Chicago Public Schools citywide spelling bee.

He'll now advance to the Scripps National Spelling Bee this May.

Evelyn Hust, a 6th-grader from Coonley Elementary. placed second.

The winning word was "Saturnine." It means slow and gloomy, and is Medieval Latin.