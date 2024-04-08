WATCH LIVE

3 critically injured in Stevenson Expressway crash; all southbound lanes closed at Cicero Avenue

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Monday, April 8, 2024 1:19AM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Three people were critically injured in a Stevenson Expressway crash on the city's Southwest Side on Sunday night, the Chicago Fire Department said.

All southbound Interstate 55 lanes are shut down at Cicero Avenue.

CFD said three people were taken to local hospitals in critical condition, and another person was treated on the scene.

Authorities did not immediately provide information about what led up to the collision or when the lanes would reopen.

This is a developing story. Check back with ABC7 for updates.

