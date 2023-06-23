Fatal I-55 crash involving semi-truck blocking traffic in NB lanes at Route 53 in Bolingbrook

BOLINGBROOK, Ill. (WLS) -- A fatal crash involving a semi-truck has blocked northbound lanes of the Stevenson Expressway in Bolingbrook Friday morning, Illinois State Police and IDOT said.

The crash occurred at about 3:16 a.m. in the northbound lanes near Route 53, police said.

IDOT said one person was killed and another sustained life-threatening injuries.

All lanes of the northbound I-55 are blocked at Route 53 and the ramps from northbound Route 52 to northbound I-55 are blocked as well as police investigate.

Further details on the crash were not immediately available.