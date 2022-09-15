Police searching for 2 suspects who stole 10 puppies after breaking into Hammond store

HAMMOND, Ind. (WLS) -- Hammond, Indiana police are looking for two men who broke into a pet store and stole 10 puppies.

Hammond police said it appears the suspects are two thin teenagers wearing dark hoodies and pants. They smashed out the north window to the business and entered.

Once inside, police said they took 10 puppies from their cages and placed them in a large duffel bag before fleeing eastbound down the rear alley of the 800 block of 169th Place.

The puppies that were stolen include four orange Pomeranians, three white poodles, and three white and orange "Teddy Bear" puppies, which are a cross between a Shih-Tzu and a Maltese.

If anyone has information that would help with their investigation, you're asked to call Detective Ron Hill at 219-852-2980 or email him at rhill@hammondpolice.com.