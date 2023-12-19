'STOMP' in Chicago makes music in a different way

CHICAGO (WLS) -- One group is making music in a different way.

There's no singing or traditional instruments.

"STOMP" is like it sounds: rhythm and beat that come from the body.

Some of the performers, including Micah Cowher, joined ABC7 Chicago Tuesday to talk more about it and to show off what it's all about.

"STOMP" is playing at the Broadway Playhouse at Water Tower Place through New Year's Eve.

It runs one hour 45 minutes without an intermission.

It's recommended for ages 4 and up.

"STOMP" was in New York City for 29 years before touring the country.

Visit www.broadwayinchicago.com/shows/stomp for more information.