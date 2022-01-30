Illinois politicians hold meeting in Chinatown to combat Asian hate as protests ensue nationwide

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois politicians held a meeting to discuss Asian hate Sunday in Chicago's Chinatown neighborhood as rallies against Asian hate happened across the country.Local groups in Chicago said they want to honor the legacies of victims of anti-Asian hate crimes through positive actions. Nationwide rallies happened in San Francisco, Los Angeles, New York, Atlanta and Philadelphia. A moment of silence was observed simultaneously across the country at the various events. The Asian Justice Rally aimed to empower and inspire while also bringing together community leaders to mourn Asian American and Pacific Islander victims and fight against hate directed at Asian Americans throughout the coronavirus pandemic.The Coalition for a Better Chinese American Community, the Asian American Bar Association of Greater Chicago, the OCA Greater Chicago and the Chinese American Service League put an event together locally.U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth, U.S. Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi, Attorney General Kwame Raoul and state Rep. Theresa Mah all spoke Sunday about the importance of raising awareness of and putting an end to Asian hate."For Asian Americans, these two years have been a stark reminder that racism and violence against us remains an unresolved issue in our country. And it is not a new issue," Mah said. "The idea that Asians are foreign don't belong and cannot be incorporated as full Americans has existed since the founding of this country."Community leaders have been pushing for continued representation in at city, state and national levels to ensure advocacy continues for Asian Americans.