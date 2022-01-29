high school sports

Anti-Asian slur yelled at basketball game between Bolingbrook, Joliet West high schools

By Maher Kawash
EMBED <>More Videos

Anti-Asian slur yelled at high school basketball game

BOLINGBROOK, Ill. (WLS) -- Students are reeling after an anti-Asian racial slur was yelled during a basketball game between Bolingbrook and Joliet West high schools.

The slur was aimed at MJ Langit and his teammates.

"It definitely hurt," he said. "It made me feel, like, belittled."

Josh Aniceto heard a slur during his field goal attempt.

"I honestly just don't think anything about it because I'm the one playing and they're watching me, so I just really want to prove them wrong," he said.

"It's disheartening," said Joy Milano Vegara, parent. "It triggers memories for me, but also with family and close friends."

The person who yelled the slurs has been identified is not a student of Joliet West. Still, Joliet Township District 204 responded by banning the fan from all school events for the remainder of the year.

In a statement, the district said in part, "This behavior is not reflective of the values of Joliet West High School, our district, or the West basketball team, and we are deeply disturbed and embarrassed that this incident took place."

The Bolingbrook team and community hope this could be a teachable moment.

"What I want to come out of this is for hate of all races, not just Asians but all other races, to just come to an end," Langit said.

The school and community are already rallying together. When Bolingbrook hosts Homewood Flossmoor in another game Tuesday, all players, coaches and parents will wear shirts supporting stopping hate speech.

"It's definitely a special feeling because it's probably one of the first times I've ever had this much support for an incident like this because this isn't the first time this happened," said Langit.

The racial slur didn't slow Langit and his team down; they won the game.

"I let my game speak for itself," he said. "Like, you can try and out me down but I ended up being the highest scorer."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsbolingbrookjolietracismhigh school sportsbasketballrace in america
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS
10th-grade hockey player dies after tragic collision
Morris HS mascot will no longer be Redskins after board vote
Chicago saw stories of hope in 2021 amid COVID-19 challenges
A look back at Chicago's ups and downs in 2021
TOP STORIES
Chicago snow totals: Lake effect snow pummels city, North Shore
New details revealed in Wacker Drive police shooting
Stolen: The Unsolved Theft of a $3,000,000 Violin | Watch Trailer
Owner of bison loose in northern suburbs just wants her back home
Adam's Apple, Chicago's oldest head shop, closing North Side doors
Man charged with stabbing girlfriend to death in front of her friends
Widow delivers heart-wrenching eulogy for NYPD detective
Show More
Thousands of Illinois bridges deemed 'structurally deficient'
Jonathan Jackson jumps into race for U.S. Rep. Bobby Rush's seat
Thieves smash window of State Street Macy's
Richard 'Dick' Duchossois, longtime Arlington Park owner, dies at 100
Decades after TV anchor disappears, convicted rapist denies connection
More TOP STORIES News