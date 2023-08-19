Beware of 'storm scams' as severe weather sweeps across the area this summer

If someone asks for money to qualify for FEMA funds, it's probably a scam

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Severe weather has been hitting the Midwest this summer and scammers are using these emergencies as a way to con you out of your money.

A con-artist might promise to help clean up after a storm or make any needed repairs without ever following up on their part of the deal.

Here's what you can do to avoid falling victim to a storm scammer according to the Indiana Attorney General:

-Be skeptical of people offering any immediate services. Check out contractors' reviews before hiring them, and ask for IDs, licenses and proof that the contractor is bonded and insured.

-Know that FEMA doesn't charge application fees. If someone asks for money to qualify for FEMA funds, it's probably a scam.

-Get work estimates in writing, and try to get more than one.

-Don't pay for the full amount up front and use a credit card so you can dispute a charge in the case of a scam.