Farmers markets, local farms have some of the best strawberries the Midwest has to offer, use them to make shortcake

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Strawberry season in the Midwest is one of the shortest of the year. Here's what to do with those fresh, local strawberries:Thoroughly wash berries and remove stems. Sprinkle at least 2 tablespoons of granulated sugar over your berries and let sit for at least 15 minutes.Split biscuit/donut/cookie in half, place on baking sheet and into 350 oven for 5 - 7 minutes.Puree about a cup of berries in a blender to create your sauce.Whip/beat heavy cream with whisk or hand blender (or stand mixer) with two tablespoons of powdered sugar (or granulated if you don't have the powdered) until cream is stiff.Assemble as you wish! There is no rule here, just combine in a bowl or on a plate with as much sauce or cream as you like. I like crumbling up biscuit or donut in bowl, then topping with strawberries, then cream then sauce.