Sarah Clay is a first time marathon runner who is supporting Strides for Peace and their mission to end gun violence.

Geneva woman to run in Chicago Marathon to raise money for gun violence prevention

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Bank of America Chicago Marathon is Sunday, and one woman from Geneva is running for a cause.

Sarah Clay is a first time marathon runner who is supporting Strides for Peace and their mission to end gun violence.

Clay was a victim of gun violence herself, being shot when she was 16, and she has seen first hand the trauma that gun violence can cause in a community.

"As a person who grew up in the city of Chicago... a peaceful place is always the goal to be in," Clay said.

READ MORE | Chicago Marathon street closures, route, parking restrictions | Everything you need to know

Dar'tavious Dorsey is a Strides for Peace board member. The group works with over 100 organizations with a common goal of ending gun violence.

"We partner with organizations in Chicago where our mission is to have a thriving Chicago," Dorsey said. "Organizations that work are preventive and intervention with ending gun violence.:"

The money that Clay raises will go towards Strides for Peace and their partners' efforts.

For more information about her cause and to find out how you can donate, click here.