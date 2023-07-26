'Indiana Jones' stunt man sets himself on fire in support of writers and actors guild strikes

FAYETTEVILLE, Ga. -- This is a publicity stunt that is best performed by a stunt man!
Stunt man Mike Sassa set himself on fire Monday in suburban Atlanta, WSB reported.
It was part of a rally of stunt performers supporting the ongoing writers and actors guild strikes.
Sassa is part of the labor organization Stunts Unlimited.
He was a stunt double for Harrison Ford in the newest Indiana Jones film, "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny." Sassa coordinated its stunt sequences.
Actors in the SAG-AFTRA union have been on strike for almost two weeks.
