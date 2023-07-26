Stunt man Mike Sassa set himself on fire in suburban Atlanta during a stunt actors' protest.

'Indiana Jones' stunt man sets himself on fire in support of writers and actors guild strikes

FAYETTEVILLE, Ga. -- This is a publicity stunt that is best performed by a stunt man!

Stunt man Mike Sassa set himself on fire Monday in suburban Atlanta, WSB reported.

It was part of a rally of stunt performers supporting the ongoing writers and actors guild strikes.

RELATED: A closer look at the immediate impact of a Hollywood shutdown as actors join writers on strike

Sassa is part of the labor organization Stunts Unlimited.

He was a stunt double for Harrison Ford in the newest Indiana Jones film, "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny." Sassa coordinated its stunt sequences.

ALSO SEE: Writers strike 2023: WGA demonstrations held in Chicago outside NBC Tower

Actors in the SAG-AFTRA union have been on strike for almost two weeks.

SEE MORE: Hollywood actors join screenwriters in historic industry-stopping strike as contract talks collapse

The-CNN-Wire & 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.