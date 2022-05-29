toys

Fun summer 2022 toys that won't break your bank

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Fun summer toys that won't break your bank

CHICAGO (WLS) -- School is almost out which means kids will need something to do this summer.

Laurie Schacht with The Toy Insider is sharing budget-friendly summer toys, all costing under $25. Kids can learn all about veggies like broccoli, carrots, peas, and more with the Cocomelon Snack time JJ Doll. Wearing his Snack Time shirt, JJ also features fun sounds, phrases, and clips of the "Yes Yes Vegetables Song" when kids press on his belly.

It also helps improve fine motor skills and dexterity and is for kids ages two and up. It costs $19.99 and is available at Walmart and Target, and Amazon.

Kids three and up can take their Squeezamals on the go with the squeezamals picnic pack.

It is a durable and reusable lunch box package and costs $19.99 on Amazon.

SEE ALSO | Chicago celebrates Memorial Day weekend with summer-like weather

Disney Doorables multi peek Series allows kids to unbox five, six, or seven out of 50 possible figures hidden inside.

It costs $11.99 and is available at Walmart, Target and Amazon.

Kids can pop and fold a fun target toss game designed around Mickey Mouse! The Mickey Mouse Slam Jam Target Toss costs $19.99 at Target.

For fun in the sun, Kids can enjoy classic board games outdoors. In Hasbro Twister Splash Game, players place their hands and feet on the colors as with the original game - only now they spray water! Connect the included Twister Splash Mat to a hose, spin the wheel, and start playing. It only takes one minute to fill up. Mat size: 68-inches by 52-inches.

In the classic Hasbro Crocodile Dentist Splash Game, kids choose a tooth and press down with their Finger, but now if Crocodile snaps down they get chomped and soaked!

With Hasbro Operation Splash Game, kids use their lifeguard skills to save Cavity Sam by removing all five foam ailments and putting them in the lifesaver ring before time runs out.

The splash games are for kids 6 years old and up and costs $19.99 each available at Target or Amazon.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
shoppingchicagoloopsummeramazonwalmarttoysconsumertarget
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOYS
Easter ideas for kids from the Toy Association
Mattel unveils 1st mass-retail toy line to be certified carbon neutral
The Power of The Melanie Dolls!
Top toys of 2022
TOP STORIES
5 shot near elementary school, including teen girl, Chicago police say
Body of missing UIC student ID'd weeks after girlfriend found dead
15 injured, 1 seriously in boat explosion during refueling: police
Armed man shot by police outside casino, critically hurt: authorities
Rolling Thunder rides to Cantigny Park for 82K missing in action
Sunday Mass at Holy Name Cathedral
Biden to travel to Uvalde on Sunday to pay respects
Show More
Texas school shooter was in classroom for 77 minutes
2 dead, 1 ID'd after opening fire on each other in South Side shootout
21 shot, 4 fatally, in Memorial Day weekend shooting, police say
Man stabbed multiple times in downtown hotel; 1 in custody, police say
Chicago Weather: Windy, warm Sunday
More TOP STORIES News