Fun summer 2022 toys that won't break your bank

CHICAGO (WLS) -- School is almost out which means kids will need something to do this summer.
Laurie Schacht with The Toy Insider is sharing budget-friendly summer toys, all costing under $25. Kids can learn all about veggies like broccoli, carrots, peas, and more with the Cocomelon Snack time JJ Doll. Wearing his Snack Time shirt, JJ also features fun sounds, phrases, and clips of the "Yes Yes Vegetables Song" when kids press on his belly.
It also helps improve fine motor skills and dexterity and is for kids ages two and up. It costs $19.99 and is available at Walmart and Target, and Amazon.
Kids three and up can take their Squeezamals on the go with the squeezamals picnic pack.
It is a durable and reusable lunch box package and costs $19.99 on Amazon.
Disney Doorables multi peek Series allows kids to unbox five, six, or seven out of 50 possible figures hidden inside.
It costs $11.99 and is available at Walmart, Target and Amazon.
Kids can pop and fold a fun target toss game designed around Mickey Mouse! The Mickey Mouse Slam Jam Target Toss costs $19.99 at Target.
For fun in the sun, Kids can enjoy classic board games outdoors. In Hasbro Twister Splash Game, players place their hands and feet on the colors as with the original game - only now they spray water! Connect the included Twister Splash Mat to a hose, spin the wheel, and start playing. It only takes one minute to fill up. Mat size: 68-inches by 52-inches.
In the classic Hasbro Crocodile Dentist Splash Game, kids choose a tooth and press down with their Finger, but now if Crocodile snaps down they get chomped and soaked!
With Hasbro Operation Splash Game, kids use their lifeguard skills to save Cavity Sam by removing all five foam ailments and putting them in the lifesaver ring before time runs out.
The splash games are for kids 6 years old and up and costs $19.99 each available at Target or Amazon.
