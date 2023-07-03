WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

How to make easy, delicious summer salad for 4th of July

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Monday, July 3, 2023 5:06PM
Easy summer salad recipe for 4th of July
EMBED <>More Videos

Looking for 4th of July recipes? Medinah Country Club Chef Matthew Gilbert shared an easy peaches and burrata summer salad recipe.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- There's just one day left until the Fourth of July!

Many of you will be gathering with families and friends for some good eating. If you haven't decided what to bring to the barbecue, ABC7's Tracy Butler has some ideas!

SEE ALSO | The exceptionally American tradition: History of Nathan's 4th of July hot dog eating contest

Medinah Country Club Chef Matthew Gilbert joined Tracy to cook up a storm with a fresh summer salad.

No cooking equipment is required, and all you need is fresh ingredients. Peaches and burrata make for a delicious dish your friends and family will love!

READ MORE | Godzilla Ramen? Taiwan restaurant's new dish featuring crocodile meat takes social media by storm

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW