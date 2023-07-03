Looking for 4th of July recipes? Medinah Country Club Chef Matthew Gilbert shared an easy peaches and burrata summer salad recipe.

How to make easy, delicious summer salad for 4th of July

CHICAGO (WLS) -- There's just one day left until the Fourth of July!

Many of you will be gathering with families and friends for some good eating. If you haven't decided what to bring to the barbecue, ABC7's Tracy Butler has some ideas!

Medinah Country Club Chef Matthew Gilbert joined Tracy to cook up a storm with a fresh summer salad.

No cooking equipment is required, and all you need is fresh ingredients. Peaches and burrata make for a delicious dish your friends and family will love!

