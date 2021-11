Expert provides skincare tips for maximum protection during summer

Asymmetry: common moles are round or oval, an asymmetrical mole should be checked out

Border: uneven, scalloped or notched edges are a sign

Color: A mole with multiple colors can be a warning sign

Diameter: Seek treatment if a mole is larger than the size of a pencil

Evolving: If you notice changes to a mole or have new symptoms, visit a doctor

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Memorial Day Weekend marks the unofficial start to summer, the time of year when many of us are spending more time outside. Dr. Larry Iteld shared some tips for protecting our skin and preventing skin damage.When it comes to sunscreen, Dr. Iteld said to look for zinc oxide in the ingredients for maximum protection. Make sure you reapply every two hours.He said you should only use Retinol at night during the summer. Using it during the day could put your skin more at risk.When it comes to signs or symptoms to look out for, he said moles are the best indicator for melanoma. If you notice the following signs, seek treatment.