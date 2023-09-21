Summit armed robbery ends with Markham barricade; suspect dead, spokesman says

An armed robbery in south suburban Summit ended with a barricade situation and standoff in Markham Thursday, law enforcement said.

MARKHAM, Ill. (WLS) -- An armed robbery in south suburban Summit ended with a barricade situation and standoff in Markham Thursday, law enforcement said.

Police from multiple departments have spent much of the afternoon in a residential area of Markham where a man had barricaded himself inside a home.

Video from Chopper7 around midday showed heavily armed officers, some of them shielding themselves behind an armored vehicle, surrounding a house near 162nd and Marshfield.

A spokesperson from the city of Markham said the incident began with an armed robbery at a business in Summit. That official said the suspect then led police on a chase through various municipalities that eventually ended at the home in Markham.

The spokesman said the standoff ended Thursday afternoon and the suspect is dead, but did not offer any further details about how the incident concluded, whether law enforcement entered the home, or how the suspect died.

More information is expected to be released soon by Markham police.

Nearby schools were placed on lockdown for a time, but the lockdown was lifted after the standoff ended.