Chicago restaurants get much-needed boost in customers ordering food for Super Bowl Sunday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Whether it's over takeout or indoor dining, Super Bowl Sunday was all about enjoying the big game! Of course, their hunger is a cash benefit for many local restaurants.Every year on Super Bowl Sunday, some traditions never change."We've got some pizza and some wings and salad," said Larry Elman, who ordered takeout."This is our thing! Having it cut in squares, extra thin. Deep dish is great, but Culver-style is the way to go," added Erik Jensen.After an unpredictable two years in the pandemic, this weekend's football rush is keeping small businesses, like La Gondola Italian Restaurant in Lakeview, thriving."We like to patronize the small businesses, particularly during these times, because they're having such a tough time staying open," Elman said.And what's a Super Bowl Sunday without its chicken wings?The owners of Buffalo Wings & Rings on Chicago's South Side are always prepared to dish out a football game favorite."It's given us a little bit more confidence, that we're turning the corner with the pandemic and we're back on track to get back to normal," said Justin Bobin, co-owner of Buffalo Wings and Rings.While some took their dinner home, others decided to celebrate the game with some good old-fashioned indoor dining at The Ogden in the West Loop.Customer Antonio Pavloski said during Sunday's game, he was cheering for the Bengals, but Monday he will go back to supporting the home team."Once the Super Bowl's over, we'll vote for the Bears again. So, you know, we got to get there," he said.A night of sports fun turned into much-needed profit for restaurants surviving through the pandemic."I think people are feeling safer, which is great for the whole industry," said Terry Psaltakis, co-owner, The Ogden. "And, we see that, today, too. So, we're happy about it."