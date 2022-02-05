Officials warn fans of fake NFL merchandise circulating ahead of Super Bowl

LOS ANGELES (WLS) -- U.S. Customs and Border Protection Agents have been warning fans to be on the lookout for fake National Football League merchandise circulating around Los Angeles between Saturday and next Sunday.Agents showed off some of the counterfeit items they have already seized ahead of the big game. Among the items was a fake Vince Lombardi Trophy.Last year, more than $45 million in fake merchandise was seized.Customs agents said fans should stick to reputable retailers selling authentic NFL merchandise.