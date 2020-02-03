Super Bowl 2020

Chicago-area fans root on Super Bowl LIV players with local ties

CHICAGO (WLS) -- San Francisco 49ers Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo has plenty of fans in the Chicago area who may be disappointed Sunday night.

But many showed up to cheer him on at a Super Bowl watch party in Rolling Meadows, where Garoppolo played in high school.

Fans dressed up in the quarterback's jerseys and 49ers colors.

After attending Rolling Meadows High School, Garoppolo went on to play college football at Eastern Illinois University.

Blocking for Garoppolo was 49ers offensive lineman Laken Tomlinson, who went to Lane Tech College Prep High School in the city's North Center neighborhood.

In addition, 49ers running back Tevin Coleman went to Oak Forest High School.
