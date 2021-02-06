Healthy Super Bowl food ideas for Chiefs vs Buccaneers

It's almost Super Bowl Sunday. This year, more people will be spending it at home. That means you can control the menu.
We spoke to lifestyle expert Jenn Sloan about healthy snacks for the big game.
She said you don't need to skip the traditional flavors. You can just make lighter versions.
For dip, try making it with yogurt and serving it with veggies. If you still crave chips, you can try making your own from cauliflower crusts.
For buffalo chicken dip, try adding some cauliflower.
And when it comes to dessert, she made puppy chow that is vegan and gluten-free, using Lekkco dark chocolate spread, which was created by a Chicago couple.
