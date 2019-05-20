Surveillance image released of suspect in attempted arson at Lakeview synagogue

By Meghan Kluth
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police have released a photo of a suspect in the attempted arson of a synagogue and community center in the Lakeview neighborhood.

The incident occurred at about 12:34 a.m. Sunday at the Anshe Sholom B'nai Israel Congregation in the 500-Block of West Melrose Street and is being investigated as a possible hate crime.

Police describe the male suspect as having a light skin completion and was wearing a black jacket with a hoodie, black pants, black shoes and carrying a bag.
The rabbi for the synagogue said the incident was caught on camera.

"We saw somebody try to approach the synagogue and light some fires and try to ignite and throw them at the building in an attempt to start a fire and he went off," said Rabbi David Wolkenfield.

The attempt at arson occurred at two adjacent locations and in both cases, police said the suspect used Molotov cocktails. No fire damage was reported and no one was injured.

In addition to the attempted arson, detectives are also investigating a pattern of cars with windows smashed outside of synagogues in the 24th Rogers Park District. Police said they may not be connected

Chicago police have been circling the block around the synagogue early Monday morning and a community alert has been issued for all area synagogues and Jewish schools.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Chicago police at 312-746-7618.
